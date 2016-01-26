Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
celebrity death
B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70
‘Good Times’ star found dead in California home
Tom Petty taken off life support after being found in cardiac arrest, TMZ says
Hugh Hefner, legendary founder of ‘Playboy’ magazine, dead at 91
Publicist: Jerry Lewis, comedian, telethon host, dies at 91
More celebrity death Headlines
Glen Campbell dead at 81
‘Home Alone’ actor John Heard dies
Red West, Memphis actor and friend of Elvis, dies at 81
Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89
Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, star of ‘Rob & Big,’ dies at 45
Former turnbuckle biter George ‘The Animal’ Steele, 79, dies
Ex-NFL player Quentin Moses, 2 others die in house fire
Al Jarreau, Grammy-winning jazz singer, dead at 76
Doris Roberts, of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ dead at 90, TMZ reports
Abe Vigoda, sunken-eyed character actor, dead at 94