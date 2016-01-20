Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
CDC
CDC confirms 138 cases of E. coli in 25 states linked to romaine lettuce
‘Dank Vapes’ product identified as common cause of vaping illnesses
153 cases of severe lung disease in 16 states possibly linked to vaping, CDC says
CDC reports regional flu activity in 11 states including those in Mid-South
Fentanyl is the deadliest drug in America, CDC confirms
More CDC Headlines
Parents accuse CDC of not reporting children’s deaths from polio-like AFM
Don’t eat any romaine lettuce, CDC warns, as E. coli outbreak grows
Trump administration gives CDC list of banned words, including ‘science-based,’ ‘fetus,’ ‘transgender’
Recall grows to 42 brands of frozen fruits, veggies amid listeria concerns
HIV youth rates rising
Monkey bars alert: Playground concussions are on the rise
CDC: Zika definitely causes severe birth defects
CDC confirms Zika virus spread through sexual contact in US
Serious birth defect is on the rise, says CDC
Concerns over Zika virus outbreak growing in U.S.