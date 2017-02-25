Skip to content
cats
A cat gets a new set of ears thanks to a woman who crochets
Study: Cats understand their names, they choose to ignore you
Studios release ‘Cats’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailers
A new species of ‘cat fox’ may be prowling French island
Meow hear this: Study says cats react to sound of their name
More cats Headlines
MAS is seeking help after 319 animals admitted in 10 days
Veterinarian warns cat owners about Bobcat Fever
Police find 6 inches of cat feces covering floors of Iowa home after odor complaint
Firefighters rescue five cats in one day after receiving animal oxygen masks
Threats made to kill cats on Mud Island
Office cat ‘Pompous Albert’ earns internet fame, signs with LA agent
Woman cited for leaving cat in hot car in Germantown
Man living off Parkway Place with all his belongings outside
‘Heartless and unforgivable’: Nuns accused of trapping, relocating family cats
Cat ownership not linked to mental health problems, study says