Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
cateria stokes
Manhunt Monday: Justice for Cateria Stokes
Three men convicted in 7-year-old girl’s murder
Prosecutor: Retaliation for killing led to shooting death of 7-year-old girl
Father of newborn baby killed in double murder
Victim of deadly weekend shooting brother of girl shot and killed last spring
More cateria stokes Headlines
Family of Cateria Stokes holds vigil before her 16th birthday
Rap song may reveal new clues in Cateria Stokes murder
Brother of murdered 15-year-old arrested for murder of 7-year-old
Dozens rally for peace in light of children’s murders
Family wants Kirsten Williams’ murder to influence change
Still no arrests in 15-year-old’s murder
Police: Murder of 7-year-old girl was drug related
Some say black community not outraged enough by recent child deaths