Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
casino
Horseshoe Casino cleaning up after water main break
Sports wagering kicks off in Arkansas at Oaklawn casino
Mississippi casinos win more as sports betting boost extends
Hard Rock proposes Pope County casino resort
Resorts Casino Tunica closing in June
More casino Headlines
Southland plans call for casino, hotel, hundreds of jobs in West Memphis
Man arrested after stealing winnings, property from woman at Tunica casino
Caesars Entertainment ending gaming operations at Tunica Roadhouse Casino
Arkansas voters legalize 4 casinos, including one in West Memphis
Mississippi gambling regulators approve sports betting rules
Mississippi casinos could take bets soon as court clears way
Memphis man wins $3.5 million on penny slot at Tunica casino
Bally’s Hotel in Tunica demolished
Infant abandoned at casino after mom uses online baby-sitting service
Casinos promoting responsible gaming