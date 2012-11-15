Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
carver high school
School opens its own food pantry to feed those in the 38109 ZIP code
School closure vote delayed
Community plan pushes to keep Carver High School open
Police find no evidence of possible sexual assault at Carver High
Memphis students encouraged to turn in forms for free college
More carver high school Headlines
Will financial aid applications affect your state benefits?
Burglars Hit Carver High School
Community Forms Plan to Save Carver High School School From Closure
Carver Students Rally To Save School
Memphis Grizzlies Tip-Off Holiday Drive