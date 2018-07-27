Skip to content
Carr Fire
California firefighter was trapped, killed by 1,000-foot-wide fire tornado
White House approves Carr Fire disaster declaration, California governor says
The Carr Fire destroyed his home but in the ashes he finds a family heirloom
Carr Fire in California becomes 7th most destructive fire in state history
Desperate phone call links man with wife, 2 great-grand-kids moments before they died in wildfire
More Carr Fire Headlines
California wildfires claim more lives; crews make progress
Two people killed in Northern California wildfire