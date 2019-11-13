Skip to content
Carjacking
Woman fights off carjackers in Frayser driveway
Video
Victims speak out: More than 30 carjackings reported in Memphis already this year
Video
Woman carjacked by four armed men at apartment complex feet from Greenline
Video
Suspects carjack woman in Memphis, rob Millington liquor store
Video
Uber Eats driver pistol-whipped, carjacked by men hiding in backseat
Video
Memphis teens arrested after attempted carjacking, assault
Video
Man carjacked pumping gas; suspect asks ‘Why are you in this country?’
Woman carjacked at railroad crossing
Man robbed, carjacked by teens at Memphis Taco Bell
Suspects arrested after Whitehaven armed carjacking, police chase
Police leader says 12-year-old carjacker case points to problem in community
Teen girl accused in violent Orange Mound carjacking
Exclusive: Mother of 12-year-old accused of carjacking attempt talks to WREG
Shopper who aided woman during attempted carjacking by 12-year-old speaks
12-year-old tries to carjack woman at gunpoint at East Memphis grocery store