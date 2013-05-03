Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
car wash
Attempted robbery leads to man shot at Parkway Village car wash
Video
Car wash customer charged with pulling gun over $5 wash
Video
Father beaten, carjacked, robbed of children’s Christmas gifts at Mississippi car wash
Police issue warrant for person of interest in deadly shooting at Marshall County car wash
Neighbors dive for cover as man shot at Midtown corner in broad daylight
More car wash Headlines
‘Car wash bandit’ has stolen thousands of dollars in at least five states, according to police
Drivers pack car washes across the Mid-South as we get a break from the frigid weather
Full Auto Detailing For Half Off From ‘Be Our Guest’
One Dead In Car Wash Shooting
Serial Killer Survivor Needs your Help