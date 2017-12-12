Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
car theft
Dog found after thieves steal truck he was in
Mystery man impersonates husband, steals car from Memphis hospital valet
Three cars stolen from Gray Canary valet lot downtown
Man steals car with baby inside from Winchester store
Two cars stolen, several others broken into in Cordova
More car theft Headlines
Couple charged after leading police on chase
SCSO: Man arrested for assisting in car thefts at car lot
Accused car thief, kidnapper captured after victim’s sister tracks him down
Two stolen cars tracked down with technology, county deputies say
Car theft victim feels re-victimized from impound lot fees
Security cameras capture thieves attempting to break into car lot for third time
Police: Abducted Cordova baby found safe, mother issued citation
Carjacker speeds off with baby in stolen car
Teenager accused of stealing car left running in driveway
Deputies searching for two ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects; two juveniles in custody