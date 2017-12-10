Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
car break-in
Binghampton woman pleads for help after repeated car break-ins
Whitehaven neighbors beefing up security after car break-ins
Car break-ins increase with Christmas shopping season
Car break-in turns into gunfire in Berclair
West Memphis neighborhood dealing with string of car break-ins
More car break-in Headlines
West Memphis PD begin new protocol to prevent car break-ins
Laptop full of photos stolen from Memphis mother’s car
Woman accused of stealing, selling more than $5,000 worth of jewelry
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: car burglars keep hitting the same block in Berclair
Serial carjackers bring fear to Whitehaven community
Police searching for suspect in Southeast Memphis car-break in