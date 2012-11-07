Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
candidates
Democrats have 2020 decisions to make as they enter the new year
West Memphis holds last debate for mayoral candidates
Write-in candidates on the election ballot
Mayor: All 6 recommended police director candidates interviewed
Election Commission interviews candidates for Administrator of Elections job
More candidates Headlines
Low voter turnout for District 1 special election
Suburban School Board Members Elected