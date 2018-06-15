Skip to content
Canada
Dog found keeping abandoned kittens warm on side of road in Canada
US and Canada have lost 2.9 billion birds since 1970, study says
Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force
He played the same lottery numbers for 20 years. He just won $60 million
‘I don’t know how a person can survive’: Woman lives after parachute fails to open
Cat filter mistakenly applied during Canadian police news conference on double murder
Canadian 16-year-old caught driving 105 mph blames hot wings, need for bathroom
Recognize this shoe? Its owner is missing a foot
Bingo brawl at Canadian nursing home prompts police response
Canada condemns Netflix for using rail disaster images
Authorities search for sender of global email bomb threats
Canada legalizes recreational marijuana
Canada, U.S. reach free trade deal with Mexico that replaces NAFTA
Dad mauled to death by polar bear while protecting kids
Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked a rejection letter from his dream school