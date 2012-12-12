Skip to content
Campaign
Cotton campaign has $4M on hand for 2020 re-elect bid
Campaign: Sanders to take part in next debate, plans to leave hospital soon
Eric Swalwell ends presidential bid after failing to gain traction
Trump campaign raises $24.8M in less than 24 hours
Mississippi governor candidate Reeves decries ‘liberals’
Top Republican outraises top Dem for Mississippi governor
President Trump speaks to WREG in exclusive interview during campaign stop
Sanford: Senate race remains murky as ever for Republicans
Senator Bob Corker weighs whether to retire in 2018
Otis Sanford analyzes last night’s debate
Washington Post removes cartoon of Ted Cruz’s daughters
Donald Trump to make stop in Magnolia state
Chris McDaniel makes final campaign stop in Southaven
Shelby Co. Sheriff Has Yet to Take Action Against Employee Who Broke the Rules
“Booze It And Lose It” Campaign