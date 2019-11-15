Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
california
Judge halts plan to move virus patients to California city
A California couple used a lawn mower and GPS to create this giant grass mural of Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 people killed in helicopter crash
Disneyland brings back discounted tickets, expands deal to ‘kids everywhere’
Powerful storm pounds Southern California with rain, snow
More california Headlines
CDC confirms 138 cases of E. coli in 25 states linked to romaine lettuce
Police say man posed for sketch, then robbed artist – but left portrait behind
Liquid meth found inside transmission fluid, coolant containers in California
Brother chases, captures California man who allegedly broke in, sexually assaulted sleeping sister
US officials: Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California
California Church’s Chicken shooting suspect captured in Memphis
Doorbell camera captures horrifying moment when car slams into teen crossing street
Pet Yorkshire Terrier killed by FedEx delivery driver’s package, California family says
At least 10 people shot, 4 fatally, at a backyard football watch party in Fresno, California
California school shooting suspect described as quiet, smart