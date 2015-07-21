Skip to content
burglaries
Burglaries by ZIP code: which area ranks worst in Memphis
Attempted break-ins on same street concern East Memphis residents
Father worried about two burglaries within one month at daughter’s Uptown apartment
Man arrested in string of burglaries, thefts on Mud Island
Police searching for 5 suspects wanted in two business burglaries
More burglaries Headlines
Memphis church burglarized twice in less than two days
More than 15 robberies reported in one weekend according to MPD’s crime tracker
Suspect wanted in three back-to-back burglaries
‘Grinch’ steals Christmas from two North Memphis families
Neighbors catch burglars on video in the act
Police pull over suspicious car, find drugs, list of potential burglaries
Police say surveillance cameras helping them solve crimes
Police say thief caught stealing air compressor may be connected to other crimes
Thieves put Uptown neighbors on edge after break-ins
Police caution public after spike in vehicle burglaries in Dyersburg