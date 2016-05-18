Skip to content
Burger King
Police: Burger King employee pulls gun after customer complains about order
Video
These are the fastest (and slowest) fast food drive-thrus
Burger King is now selling $1 tacos for a limited time
Woman arrested after shooting at Hickory Hill Burger King
Police: Man accused of shooting 15-year-old taken into custody
More Burger King Headlines
Man calls 911 after Burger King refuses to take his coupons
Terminally ill pup gets free Burger King cheeseburgers for life
Bold criminal targets Raleigh CVS twice in less than a month
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Elderly man stabbed in the face repeatedly in ‘random’ attack at California Burger King
Police: Man arrives at Burger King with gunshot wound
No free lunch: Burger King owes more taxes to Arkansas
Burger King employees throw 80th birthday party for loyal customer
Criminals get bolder: Man opens fire in Burger King parking lot
Sauna adds to fast food experience at Finland Burger King