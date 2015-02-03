Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Bridges Randle
Former officer accused of rape found not guilty
Former Memphis police officer declines to testify in his rape trial
Trial begins for former Memphis police officer accused of rape
Judge rules former Memphis Police Officer must go to trial in 14 year old rape case
Judge denies motion to dismiss rape case against former MPD Officer
More Bridges Randle Headlines
Former Memphis Police Officer in court in delayed rape kit testing case
Attorney’s motion could put wrinkle in rape kit testing prosecution