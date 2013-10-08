Skip to content
Bridge
Road crews prepare as winter weather blankets the Mid-South
Poplar Avenue bridge installed, traffic moving along I-240
WREG investigation uncovers troubled bridge in North Mississippi
Police name 4 of those who died in Florida bridge collapse
TDOT using same construction technique as collapsed Florida bridge
Kansas City couple’s botched bridge proposal goes viral
Routine inspection to close lanes on I-40 bridge
Design Review Board signs off on light changes for Hernando de Soto Bridge
Blighted building battle heats up over property near I-55 bridge
U.S. 49 bridge reopens after barge accident
Drivers beware: More I-40 traffic woes this week
TDOT: Disabled vehicle on I-55 at state line
Why Memphis could be a target for terrorists
Women Jump Off Icy Bridge to Avoid Getting Hit by Car
Bridge Work In Arkansas To Impact Driver’s Commute