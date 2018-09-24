Skip to content
Brett Kavanaugh
Radio ad in Arkansas suggests ‘lynching’ if Democrats win
Melania Trump says women ‘need evidence’ if they say they’re victims
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
As vote looms, Kavanaugh pens Wall Street Journal op-ed
Grassley says ‘no hint of misconduct’ in Kavanaugh report
Republicans condemn Trump’s mockery of Ford in Southaven speech
In Tennessee, President Trump accuses Dems of trying to sink Kavanaugh
Tennessee’s Bredesen fields questions on Kavanaugh at forum
American Bar Association calls for delay in Kavanaugh vote until FBI investigates assault allegations
Republicans on panel agree to FBI probe of Kavanaugh, delaying Senate vote
LIVE: Angry Kavanaugh denies Ford accusation, sees ‘disgrace’
Two men claim they had alleged encounter with Ford, not Kavanaugh
Mississippi GOP senators: Dems trying to smear Kavanaugh
New sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh