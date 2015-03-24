Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
breaking news
Teen killed in southeast Shelby County shooting
Video
Man killed after shooting in Berclair
Man recovering after shooting at Parkway Village apartment complex
Two people shot in southeast Memphis
Manhunt suspect shot and killed in car robbery
More breaking news Headlines
Firefighters battle large house fire in Cordova
Memphis man dead, 3 hurt in shooting on TSU campus
Man shot and killed near FedExForum identified
Woman shot at apartment complex
Homeowner fights back against intruder
Teenager killed in drive-by shooting in Parkway Village identified
Crash at I-240/Mount Moriah causing traffic delays
3.6 quake shakes the Mid-South
Man shot at Cordova apartment complex
Two injured in overnight shootings