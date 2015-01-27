Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Brandon Vandenburg
Fourth former Vanderbilt player gets probation in rape
Brandon Vandenburg found guilty on all charges in Vanderbilt rape case
First retrial in Vanderbilt rape cases begins today
Vanderbilt rape case delayed to Spring 2016
Former Vandy football player in rape case to play at Lane
More Brandon Vandenburg Headlines
Vanderbilt football players to be back in court next Wednesday
Two former Vanderbilt football players free on bond
Judge declares a mistrial in Vanderbilt rape case
Mistrial hearing set for Monday in Vanderbilt rape case
Defense asking for mistrial in Vandy rape case
Two Vanderbilt football players guilty of rape