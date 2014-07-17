Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Boxing
Boxer Patrick Day dies after suffering traumatic brain injury during fight
Live at 9: The power of boxing, Make a Difference Monday & Rob Sangster
Lennox Lewis coming back to Memphis to help underserved kids become champions
Police officer and teen have friendly boxing match after noise complaint, go viral on social media
Mayweather-McGregor is a pay-per-view smash
More Boxing Headlines
Mayweather dominates McGregor in late rounds to go 50-0
Mayweather vs. McGregor: 30 need-to-know betting notes
McGregor has no chance against Mayweather, respected MMA oddsmakers say
Conor McGregor: ‘Boxing will look amazing with its new king’
Mayweather-McGregor bets all on the underdog, but that will change, bookies say
Boxing Trials bring Olympic hopefuls to Memphis
Memphis to host Boxing Trials!
A 14-year-old from Memphis is taking the boxing world by storm