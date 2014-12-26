Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
box office
‘Frozen 2’ nabs a record box office for Disney
‘The Lion King’ rules with big box office opening for Disney
‘Avengers: Endgame’ passes ‘Avatar’ to become the highest-grossing film ever
‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ blows away box office expectations
‘Avengers: Endgame’ getting re-release in bid to dethrone ‘Avatar’
More box office Headlines
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ buzzes to $76 million debut
‘Ocean’s 8’ opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend
‘Star Wars’ awakens to $247 million box office opening, biggest ever
Box Office Top 20: ‘Goosebumps’ tops ‘Spies,’ ‘Crimson Peak’
The Orpheum Theatre 2015-2016 Broadway Season
‘The Interview’ makes $1 million at box office