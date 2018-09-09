Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Botham Jean
Three men indicted for murder of key witness in Amber Guyger trial
After an emotional week of testimony, the Amber Guyger murder trial heads to its conclusion
Ex-officer Amber Guyger testifies that she wishes Botham Jean ‘was the one with the gun who had killed me’
Former officer Dallas Amber Guyger takes the stand at trial
Dallas officers testify on Amber Guyger CPR efforts,alleged special treatment after shooting
More Botham Jean Headlines
Arkansas school announces scholarship honoring Botham Jean
Authorities: Dallas officer arrested on manslaughter warrant