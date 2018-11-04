Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
border
ICE asking courts to deport DACA recipients
Addiction fuels drug violence, Mexican officials say
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
US-Mexico border arrests drop from May to June, CBP data shows
President, Dems clash over who is to blame for migrant deaths
More border Headlines
President teases ‘big league statement’ on immigration at US-Mexico border
Private group has started building its own border wall using millions donated in GoFundMe campaign
Monthly apprehensions at the US-Mexico border highest since 2007
Pence says migrant family separations will not return
Blackburn opposes resolution to block President Trump’s border emergency declaration
US customs announces largest fentanyl seizure in its history
Sen. Lamar Alexander says Trump, Pelosi should ‘step back’ from border security talks
Mexico says migrants who tried to rush US border will be deported
US authorities fire tear gas to disperse migrants at border
Migrant caravan sets sight on getting to Mexico City