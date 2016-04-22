Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Book Signing
New biography shines light on first modern pop culture reporter
Geoff Calkins and his passion in writing
An early gift for Tom Clancy fans
Hattie’s Restaurant in New York shares their Stone Soup Recipe!
Author Steve Bradshaw’s novels are so real, they jump off the page
More Book Signing Headlines
Challenges young people face as children of immigrant parents
Stalking Jack The Ripper
Author travels the world!
A life time of trauma from the Georgia Tann Scandal
Grab Bag Years
Author Ace Atkins’ latest novel reminiscent of Jessica Chambers case
Memphis veteran writes a thrilling military novel
Author Susan Branch brings us “Martha’s Vineyard, Isle of Dreams”
Author Mary Alice Monroe’s new book could mean big bucks for you
Best-selling author Kimberla Lawson Roby