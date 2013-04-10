Skip to content
Bolton High School
Juvenile arrested for trespassing, carrying gun at Bolton High School
Student arrested in one of three violent incidents at Bolton High
Bolton High student arrested after bringing gun to school
Bolton High student expelled, arrested after gun found in parking lot
Bolton High students feeding needy families with school garden
More Bolton High School Headlines
SCS confirms Bolton High School’s principal, ‘several’ others losing jobs
In wake of reported high school sex video, professionals urge parents to talk with their kids
Bolton High School scores big time for Go Jim Go
Go Jim Go Day 2: North Shelby Co., Tipton Co., and Lauderdale Co. – in Pictures
The International Baccalaureate program at Bolton High
School board member calls bus driver example of “what not to do”
UPDATE: Bus driver suspended after being recorded swearing at students
Man charged for firing shots on Bolton High campus
SCS High School Opens Food Pantry To Feed Students In Need
Teacher Investigated For Contact With Student