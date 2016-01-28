Skip to content
body cameras
Man says Helena-West Helena officer unnecessarily pulled gun during encounter
Memphis lawmakers want to charge officers with felony for turning off body cameras
WREG discovers more cases where MPD officers didn’t turn on body cameras
MPD policy allows officers to have body cameras off in certain instances
DA, MPD host forum on body cameras
State lawmakers kill police body camera bill
Memphis could start rolling out its long-delayed body camera program next month
Cost of body cameras keeps piling up
Parties in Taser Contract Lawsuit Speak Out
Company providing Memphis Police Body Cameras being sued for bribery
TASER accused of bribing public officials to secure body camera contracts
Mayor: $4 million cost to store police camera footage for 5 years
This week with the City Council
Police body cameras issue reemerges after deadly police shooting
Policy allows MPD to turn off body cameras in an incident