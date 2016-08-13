Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
black lives matter
No federal charges for NYPD officer who killed Eric Garner, sources say
Student says Black Lives Matter shirt got her kicked out of Trump rally
Activists see how far city’s Facebook snooping went
Judge says city violated order by keeping tabs on political activists
Midtown couple receiving anonymous letters about BLM sign in their yard
More black lives matter Headlines
A look at Civil Rights activism 50 years ago and now
Activist files $1 million lawsuit against county commissioner Terry Roland
St. Louis protesters march through malls on second day of demonstrations
Baton Rouge officer sues Black Lives Matter over 2016 ambush of cops
One Year After the Interstate 40 Bridge shutdown and protest in Memphis
Activists bonded women out of jail for Mother’s Day
Several people, including 12 officers, injured amid violence in Charlotte after deadly officer-involved shooting
Black Lives Matter movement
Are recent arrests of black community leaders a conspiracy?
Memphis anti-violence activist charged with domestic assault