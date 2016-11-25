Skip to content
Black Friday
Black Friday pulls in a record $7.4 billion in online sales, as many turn to mobile orders
Thefts and robberies up as criminals prepare for holiday shopping season
How to avoid scams while searching for those bargains
Shoppers hit the malls to snag Black Friday deals
WREG looks at the best deals to watch out for on Black Friday
More Black Friday Headlines
Live at 9: City Council preview, Black Friday deals & GCT’s ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’
Kroger: $200 Black Friday Coupon is a fake
Macy’s releases Black Friday, Cyber Week deals
JCPenney coupon change leaves customers confused
Shoppers, businesses encounter not so busy Black Friday
The holiday shopping season is officially underway
Is this the last Black Friday? Retailers worried as more Americans shop online
Feds warn about surge in counterfeit goods this holiday season
Walmart’s Black Friday 2017 ad is out!
One injured, one charged, after shots were fired outside Wolfchase Galleria