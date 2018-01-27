Skip to content
Billy Turner
Defendant in Lorenzen Wright murder case heads to trial in October
Video
No trial date set in Lorenzen Wright murder case
Billy Ray Turner’s attorney concerned about Sherra Wright’s plea
Sherra Wright’s defense claims years of abuse from Lorenzen
Sherra Wright’s attorneys on guilty plea: ‘She will see freedom’
More Billy Turner Headlines
Judge denies suppression motion by Sherra Wright’s defense team
Change of venue request withdrawn in Lorenzen Wright murder case
Attorneys may seek mental evaluation for Sherra Wright after outbursts
No relatives came to court to support Sherra Wright at bond hearing
Attorneys plan testimony to get Sherra Wright out of jail on bond
’48 Hours’ segment on Lorenzen Wright airs
Mother of Lorenzen Wright scoffs at bond for those accused of killing her son
Bond hearing rescheduled in Lorenzen Wright murder case
Death penalty off the table, bond hearing scheduled in Lorenzen Wright murder case
Sherra Wright to be represented by law firms with history of winning high-profile cases