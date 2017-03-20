Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live at 9
bill
Marijuana group still aiming for 2020 Mississippi ballot
$40M school safety proposal heads to governor’s desk
Republican backs bill to arm Tennessee teachers, but SCS says no
Senate passes anti-lynching bill in renewed effort to make it a federal hate crime
Arkansas lawmakers endorse Halloween ban for sex offenders
More bill Headlines
Mississippi bill aims to help minors who are sex trafficking victims
Widow gets impound bill after husband is killed
South Memphis woman says gas leak caused her MLGW bill to triple to $550
Tennessee bills would help ex-felons on path to employment
Congress set to unveil $1.3 trillion spending package, includes background check bill
Bill that would eliminate requirement for natural hair stylists to get license dies
Mississippi bill would define terroristic threats
Memphis woman shocked by nearly $12,000 MLGW bill
State lawmaker wants to make unauthorized grade changing a crime
Arkansas lawmakers approve plan to reinstate voter ID law