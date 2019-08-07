Skip to content
Bill Lee
Gov. Lee proposes legislation that bans abortion once fetal heartbeat detected
Lee defends two of commissioners after multiple issues arise in their departments
Tennessee gov defends against 'misinformation' on refugees
Tennessee gov appoints former GOP lawmaker to parole board
Tennessee governor not stopping planned execution Thursday
Lee announces rural broadband expansion in West Tennessee
Tennessee congressman seeks answers on welfare surplus
Tennessee soldier to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
Lee: Tennessee panel expected to address Confederate bust
Tennessee governor says block grant opponents ‘misinformed’
Shelby County school board member named to sports betting board
Tennessee governor hands-off as AG moves for more executions
Tennessee unveils $7.9B block grant proposal for Medicaid
Governor: Protocol was followed before inmate’s escape
US appeals court rules against Tennessee inmate facing execution