Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live at 9
Bill Haslam
Former Tennessee governors talk bipartisanship at forum
Former Governor Haslam joins Vanderbilt as visiting professor
Former Gov. Haslam won’t rule out future public sector position
Cyntoia Brown placed on parole after being granted clemency
Cyntoia Brown will be released from prison next week
More Bill Haslam Headlines
US Rep. Mark Green won’t pursue Senate seat
Former Gov. Haslam says he will not run for Senate seat
Former Gov. Bill Haslam meets with Pence at White House
US Rep. Green confirms interest in Senate bid in Tennessee
Bills to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana introduced in Tennessee senate
Republican Bill Lee sworn in as Tennessee’s 50th governor
Gov. Haslam giving Senate bid ‘serious consideration’
Tennessee’s governor is still weighing clemency for Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee governor unveils statewide water availability plan
Tennessee governor to attend Bush funeral