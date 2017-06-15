Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live at 9
Bill Cosby
Cosby’s lawyers will fight to overturn sexual assault conviction
Bill Cosby says he won’t feel remorse because he’s a ‘political prisoner’
Law firm sues Bill Cosby over unpaid bills
Cosby lawyer: State’s sex predator law is unconstitutional
Bill Cosby replaces his defense team
More Bill Cosby Headlines
Wife: Cosby convicted by ‘mob justice, not real justice’
Cosby juror: Comedian’s own words led to his conviction
Bill Cosby convicted of drugging, molesting woman
No verdict from Cosby jury; defense lawyers slammed
Jury deliberations begin in Bill Cosby trial
Topless protester: ‘Goal was to make Cosby uncomfortable
Five women to testify in Cosby sexual assault case retrial, Pennsylvania court says
Cosby judge could revisit issue of revealing names of jurors
Deadlocked jury in Bill Cosby trial asks: ‘What is reasonable doubt?’
Bill Cosby jury deadlocked, judge urges them to continue deliberations