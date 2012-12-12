Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live at 9
bikes
Uber will now show you where to rent bikes and scooters
City Council plans to expand bike share program using scooter profits
Woman warns others to wear helmets after hitting her head while riding a bike
Perfect attendance equals bikes for students in Memphis area
New bike share program could help Memphians get fit
More bikes Headlines
Live at 9: Cooking with Chef Elle, City Council update & Explore Bike Share launch
Non-profit organization prepares to launch bike share system in Memphis
Little Elijah’s Angels: Grandmother thanks Salvation Army Memphis for Christmas blessing
Planning organization seeks input on bicycle and pedestrian plan
Books4Bikes At Florida-Kansas Elementary School