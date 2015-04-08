Skip to content
Bible
Bill introduced again to designate Holy Bible as Tennessee's official state book
Bible shortage? Publishers say tariffs could cause it
Arkansas panel rejects Bible course requirement for schools
Sessions cites Bible to defend immigration policies
Bible verse to be removed from a Tennessee police department
More Bible Headlines
Virginia man explains why he painted ‘outrageous and offensive’ Bible verse on truck
New state laws that could affect your life
What would Haslam do?
Bill making the Bible Tennessee’s state book heading to governor’s desk
Senate to vote on making Bible official book of Tennessee
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Houston High School
Woman’s Bible she illustrated while helping son fight cancer acts as inspiration to others
Waiter upset after discovering $20 tip was actually a Bible pamphlet
Plan to make the Bible the official state book derailed
Ramsey, Norris oppose Bible as official Tennessee book