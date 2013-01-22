Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live at 9
Beyonce'
‘Lemonade’ by Beyoncé is named the AP’s album of the decade
Netflix teases upcoming Beyonce special ‘Homecoming’
Beyoncé and Jay-Z drop joint album
Beyoncé surprises Colin Kaepernick with award
Beyonce, Blake Shelton to headline Harvey relief telethon
More Beyonce' Headlines
Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins, source tells CNN
MTV VMAs 2016: Beyonce brings mothers of people killed by police to red carpet
Beyonce debuts ‘Lemonade’ on HBO: A woman not to be trifled with
Beyonce sues ‘Feyonce’ over play on name
Anti-Beyonce protest overwhelmed by anti-anti-Beyonce protesters
Arkansas politician calls Beyonce’s music “toxic” & “poisonous” for teenage girls
Stay At Home Moms “Do Nothing”, Grammys’ Inappropriate Dancing And The Internet’s A Gift From God?
Beyonce Admits To Lip Syncing At Inaugural
President Obama Is Not Being Asked To Resign Over Beyonce’ Incident
Beyonce’ Lip-Sync Of Star Spangled Banner At Inauguration