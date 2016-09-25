Skip to content
Berlin Boyd
Memphis City Council member taking heat after FedEx deal
‘Yo mama’: City leader says he regrets snapping back at council meeting
Beale Street Landing won’t fill empty restaurant space
Should Memphis secede from Tennessee? City Council members discuss possibility
City Council defends $18,000 grocery feasibility study
More Berlin Boyd Headlines
Paint Memphis: Mural moratorium sends wrong message
Council members still intend to paint over ‘demonic’ murals
Councilman Boyd rescinds contract with Beale Street merchants
Confederate statues to be discussed at City Council meeting
City leaders visit Bourbon and bring back ideas for Beale
City leaders eyeing law to crackdown on shady tax preparers
Proposed changes in Memphis
Memphis City Council and Memphis 3.0
The final vote to decriminalize small amounts of Marijuana
Councilman Berlin Boyd talks about marijuana ordinance