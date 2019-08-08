Skip to content
Berclair
Arrest made in murder of man in Berclair
Berclair home burglarized twice in less than a month
Video
Police: Suspect fractures woman’s vertebrae during burglary, pawns stolen items 20 minutes later
Video
Two children hurt in Berclair car accident
Man charged with robbing woman in Berclair home
More Berclair Headlines
Investigators say Berclair tattoo shop fire intentionally set
Video
Police: Man tortured with drill, beaten inside Berclair shed
Video
Memphis woman attacked and robbed in her driveway
Suspected drunk driver tears through yards, hits cars Christmas morning
Shots fired over spot at Memphis gas pump
Crossing guard who was hit by truck returns to ‘joy’ of being on the job
‘Now give me my stuff back:’ Man tracks down alleged thief
Truck collides with house in Berclair
Pair charged with attempted murder after Berclair knife attack
Man discovers people squatting in his garage