Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live at 9
Ben Carson
HUD Secretary Ben Carson gets a look at Union Row, South City
Residents and leaders react to HUD plan that could raise rent for thousands in Memphis
HUD plan would raise rent for millions in public housing
Ben Carson visits Memphis to commemorate 50 years of Fair Housing Act
Ben Carson drops out of race, will lead Christian voter group
More Ben Carson Headlines
Ben Carson stops in Memphis ahead of Super Tuesday
Republican candidates Kasich, Trump, Carson speaking in Memphis area this weekend
“A Doctor in the House” – Candy Carson
Carson jokes about Trump dropping out of race
Amid Trump bombast, quiet Ben Carson rises in GOP 2016 field