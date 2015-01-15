Skip to content
Belgium
Shooting that killed three in Belgian city being treated as terrorism
Brussels Central Station suspect is dead following failed terror attack
Freed-Hardeman students, faculty return to U.S. following Brussels attacks
Utah teen hurt in Brussels explosions also survived Boston Marathon bombings, was in France for Paris attacks
Arrest warrant issued for Belgium terror suspect
10th person arrested in connection with November Paris attacks
Belgian social media request for silence gets catty
Brussels to stay on highest threat alert into Monday; subways, schools to be closed
‘Imminent’ major terror attack stopped in Belgium; two dead