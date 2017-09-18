Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live at 9
beating
Several men robbed, beaten in Cooper Young parking lot
Bartlett couple says they were beaten with bat, held at gunpoint during robbery
Police: Man beaten unconscious by group in South Memphis
Police search for men who beat disabled vet in Whitehaven parking lot
Father speaks after 6-year-old allegedly beaten to death by stepfather
More beating Headlines
Woman says she was knocked out in mystery attack in home
Teenagers accused of attacking 71-year-old in Frayser
Caught on camera: Man, stepchildren beaten on East Memphis street
Police: Men rape, beat woman they were training to be ‘a sex puppy’
Mom: Woman brings 3 teens to beat 13-year-old outside community center
Police: Man left in the street after brutal beating in South Memphis
Girl attacked by unknown women inside Ridgeway High School
Man accused of beating girlfriend’s 5-year-old son after he opened Christmas present early
Four women charged in Forrest City beating
Video shows Beale Street security guards taking down 20-year-old