Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live at 9
baseball
El Paso baseball team honors mass shooting victims in Memphis stop
Oakland A’s sign man who threw a 96-mph fastball in stadium speed pitch challenge
Louisville rallies for 4-3 win over Mississippi State at CWS
Vanderbilt rides Rocker, Scott to 6-3 CWS win over Bulldogs
Babe Ruth’s jersey sold at auction for a record-breaking $5.6 million
More baseball Headlines
Ole Miss evens regional at Arkansas with 13-5 win, forcing Monday game
Vandy trying to slug its way back to College World Series
Vandy advances to super regional, routs Indiana State 12-1
Foul ball hits a child during a game between the Cubs and the Astros
Vandy rallies for 11-10 win over Ole Miss in SEC title game
No peanuts or Cracker Jack at the old ballgame in Hartford
DL shelved: Baseball’s disabled list becomes injured list
Frank Robinson, baseball’s fearsome trailblazer, dies at 83
Red Sox top Dodgers for 4th World Series title in 15 seasons
Friends try to help former baseball star evicted from apartment