Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live at 9
bartlett
Suspect accused of dragging Bartlett officers during traffic stop, leading them on chase
Video
Bartlett announces spring construction projects and road closures
Teen missing from Bartlett found
Bartlett police chief to retire after 30 years of service
Bartlett receives $25,000 grant for first-class dog park
More bartlett Headlines
Shots fired at Bartlett shopping center
Bartlett Police say ‘no threat to citizens’ after investigating suspicious letters left at churches
Threatening notes left at two Bartlett churches
Bartlett company Surface Dynamics expanding, adding 110 jobs
Suspect accused of firing shots as SWAT team executes arrest warrant
Driver has terrifying encounter with armed man on Bartlett street
Woman arrested after dragging officer through Bartlett Walmart parking lot
Bartlett police investigating SunTrust Bank robbery
Gun found at Bartlett High School, student taken into custody
Bartlett residents concerned after string of vehicles break-ins