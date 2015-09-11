Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live at 9
Bartlett Tour Day
Go Jim Go’s Bartlett Tour Day in pictures
Altruria Elementary ends Bartlett Tour Day for Go Jim Go
Elmore Park Middle comes through for Go Jim Go
St Benedict plans “Penny War” to raise money for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
Bon Lin Middle celebrates ten years with Go Jim Go
More Bartlett Tour Day Headlines
Bon Lin Elementary tops Bartlett Tour Day fundraising for Go Jim Go
Appling Middle has fun raising big money for Go Jim Go
Jim gets hit with a water balloon as Bartlett United Methodist Preschool raises money for Le Bonheur
Marching band salutes Go Jim Go at Bartlett High
Bartlett Elementary dances in the streets for Go Jim Go
Bartlett 9th Grade Academy scores for Go Jim Go
Rivercrest Elementary nickels and dimes its way to Go Jim Go success
Ellendale Elementary starts Go Jim Go 2015 with a $1,000 check