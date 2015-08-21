Skip to content
Live at 9
Bartlett Police
Man accused of leaving threatening notes at Bartlett churches arrested in Oklahoma
Five suspects wanted for shooting, burglary in Bartlett
Bartlett police award K-9 officers with badges during City Hall meeting
Bartlett police searching for woman accused of stealing iPhone from Walmart
Shots fired as group of teens targets cars in Bartlett
911 call shows Bartlett Police went to wrong home when they handcuffed woman, sent out search dogs
UPS driver praised for showing respect during police processional
Three convicted in meth shipping conspiracy
Hobby Lobby thief makes off with $1,000 in jewelry
Kids serve officers lunch for Cop Stop program in Bartlett
Bartlett teen says fake cop pulled him over
No answers in Bartlett officer’s vehicular homicide case yet; another court date set
Police stops brought cash to violators
Mid-South Police train to handle K-9 officer emergencies