Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live at 9
Bartlett Police Department
Suspect accused of dragging Bartlett officers during traffic stop, leading them on chase
Video
Bartlett police chief to retire after 30 years of service
Suspect accused of firing shots as SWAT team executes arrest warrant
Suspect accused of chasing fellow MATA bus rider with Bowie Knife
Driver has terrifying encounter with armed man on Bartlett street
More Bartlett Police Department Headlines
Woman arrested after dragging officer through Bartlett Walmart parking lot
Bartlett police investigating SunTrust Bank robbery
Bartlett police award K-9 officers with badges during City Hall meeting
Bartlett police searching for woman accused of stealing iPhone from Walmart
Bartlett police arrest suspect in deadly New Year’s Eve double shooting
Shots fired as group of teens targets cars in Bartlett
Domestic incident leads to barricade, officer-involved shooting in Bartlett
New details surface after woman shot, killed inside Bartlett dentist’s home
Teenager dead in shooting near Bartlett fireworks display
Bartlett Police searching for Captain D’s armed robber