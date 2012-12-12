Skip to content
Bar-Kays
Black, white musicians united for racial harmony before and after turbulent 1968 in Memphis
Memphis Bar-Kays’ legendary singer Larry Dodson will take his final bow this year
Bar-Kays’ Ben Cauley remembered by friends as soul survivor
The Bar-Kays are still on the road and putting on a Freakshow for fans
Bar-Kays celebrate 50th anniversary by giving back to Memphis
Bar-Kays Help Memphis High School Seniors Further Their Education
Bar-Kays Prepare For Presidential Inauguration Gala Performance
The Bar-Kays to play President Obama’s Inauguration
Bar-Kays Survivor Recalls Crash That Killed Otis Redding